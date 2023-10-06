Relx Plc (LON:REL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,752.44 ($33.27).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Relx from GBX 2,770 ($33.48) to GBX 2,860 ($34.57) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($37.47) to GBX 3,170 ($38.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,270 ($39.53) target price on the stock. Finally, Investec upgraded Relx to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($34.45) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

In related news, insider Alistair R. Cox bought 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,604 ($31.48) per share, for a total transaction of £24,738 ($29,902.09). Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON REL opened at GBX 2,854 ($34.50) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47. Relx has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,124 ($25.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,871 ($34.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3,129.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,649.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,596.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a GBX 17 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,153.85%.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

