Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,370,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 116,277.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after buying an additional 7,934,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the first quarter valued at approximately $636,060,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,808,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,330,000 after buying an additional 891,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 173.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,491,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,758,000 after buying an additional 1,580,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHI. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Robert Half stock opened at $73.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.80. Robert Half Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $89.78.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at $15,776,014.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,776,014.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

