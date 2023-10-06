Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $25.59 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.61.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

