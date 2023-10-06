SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,264 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FGEN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in FibroGen by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in FibroGen during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 231.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $70.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.57.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $44.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 879.75% and a negative net margin of 246.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FGEN shares. William Blair downgraded FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America cut FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

