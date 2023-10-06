SG Americas Securities LLC Has $32,000 Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,226 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 15,097 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,840,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,506,000 after purchasing an additional 614,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.20. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.17% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. Analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,652,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,826,233. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

