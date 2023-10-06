SG Americas Securities LLC Has $70,000 Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Free Report) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,833 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Baozun were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Baozun by 66.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Baozun by 45.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 482,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 150,965 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Baozun by 106.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 122,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 63,263 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Baozun by 44.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 161,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BZUN. Citigroup dropped their target price on Baozun from $6.00 to $5.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Baozun in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Baozun from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. Baozun Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $176.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $319.97 million during the quarter.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

