Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BSRR has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. Research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

