Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,665 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.9% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MKT Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,524 shares of company stock worth $55,530,770 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $174.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

