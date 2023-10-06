SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 55.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 19,108 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 47,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 40,499 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $32.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.