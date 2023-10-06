Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 155 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SAP were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 2.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,593,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,845,000 after purchasing an additional 154,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in SAP by 58.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SAP by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,862,000 after purchasing an additional 238,039 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 33.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,443,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,245,000 after purchasing an additional 612,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in SAP by 230.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

SAP Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $129.57 on Friday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $145.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

