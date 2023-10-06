Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 350 Shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UDIV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UDIV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.88% of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,073,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $960,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 751.4% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000.

Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA UDIV opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.46. Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a twelve month low of $27.57 and a twelve month high of $35.69.

About Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index. The index is based on the Morningstar® US Target Market Exposure Index (Parent Index) and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

