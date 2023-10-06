Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 84 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,969 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.43.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,917.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,404 shares of company stock worth $3,265,344 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $120.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.82 and its 200-day moving average is $125.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

