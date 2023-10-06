Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 964 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,025 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 288.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,516 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 97.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 113,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after acquiring an additional 151,763 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of -359.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.38. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently -1,025.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research cut Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cormark upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Barrick Gold

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.