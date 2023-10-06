Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires Shares of 1,213 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,213 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $203.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $233.69.

Insider Activity

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at $944,352.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,603,753 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.11.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

