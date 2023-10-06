Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires Shares of 5,612 JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,971,000 after purchasing an additional 23,679 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPEM opened at $49.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.07. The company has a market cap of $289.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $53.44.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

