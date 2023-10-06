Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires Shares of 7,601 John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.07% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JHSC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $521,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 985.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 92,813 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 34,452 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,276,000 after buying an additional 19,447 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Price Performance

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.54. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $335.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

