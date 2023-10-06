Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 78.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG opened at $69.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

