Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 181 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 211.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 510.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $65.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.16. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $64.48 and a 52 week high of $79.21.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

