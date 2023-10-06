Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 2,967 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCAR. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 72.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5,614.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $86.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $57.67 and a 52-week high of $90.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,438.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

