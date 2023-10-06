Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 4,691 Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 54.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Pentair by 17.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $2,328,006.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of PNR opened at $62.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $71.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.78.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

