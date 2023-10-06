Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.05% of Ardmore Shipping worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASC. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at $530,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Aegis Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 190,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Ardmore Shipping Trading Up 5.5 %

ASC opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $19.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $533.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The business had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.89 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.23%.

Ardmore Shipping Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

