Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EMN opened at $73.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $70.09 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.13 and a 200 day moving average of $81.93.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

