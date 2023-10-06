Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 282.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 25,337 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Price Performance

BATS ARKG opened at $26.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.82.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

