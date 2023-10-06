Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 33,336 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOGL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,295,000 after buying an additional 2,709,400 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 33.6% in the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,507,706 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,993,000 after buying an additional 2,141,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth $19,387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,465,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth $9,094,000. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $7.89 on Friday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Golden Ocean Group Dividend Announcement

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $153.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Golden Ocean Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GOGL

About Golden Ocean Group

(Free Report)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.