Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,765 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 48,220 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,785,000 after buying an additional 26,153 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average of $46.77.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.1245 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

