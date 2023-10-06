Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $237,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 103.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 788,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,177,000 after acquiring an additional 400,896 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,034,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,406,000 after purchasing an additional 203,630 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,515,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 96,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,290,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $68.42 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $80.78. The stock has a market cap of $593.89 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.05.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

