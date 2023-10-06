Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $254,000 Holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE PBT opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $919.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.61. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $27.77.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 97.93% and a return on equity of 20,615.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.89%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.