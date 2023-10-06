Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1,148.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ventas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Ventas by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 276,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $40.76 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.90.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 947.42%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ventas

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.