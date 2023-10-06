Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $275,000 Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSN. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,827,000 after purchasing an additional 216,326 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSN opened at $54.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.98.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

PSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Parsons from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

