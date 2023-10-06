Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $280,000 Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.8 %

PEG stock opened at $56.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.59. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,474 shares of company stock worth $544,647 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.96.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

