Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $286,000 Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEN. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 31,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 88.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $58,983,050.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,889,297.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wendy’s Stock Up 1.3 %

Wendy’s stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $561.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.24 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

