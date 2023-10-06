Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $289,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9,672.8% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,150,000 after buying an additional 3,173,535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,710 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,644 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,996,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,692 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $90.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.49 and a 200-day moving average of $93.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $75.24 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 77.64%.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.19.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

