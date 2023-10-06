Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 126.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 372,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,134 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,157,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,721,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 903,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,002,000 after buying an additional 197,673 shares during the period. Finally, Exor Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,611,000.

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.96. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $24.21.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

