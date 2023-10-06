Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $297,000 Stock Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at $10,311,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 14.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average is $33.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 107.49%.

In related news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AB shares. StockNews.com lowered AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet lowered AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.80 to $36.75 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.31.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

