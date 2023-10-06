Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $299,000 Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 3.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 1.7% in the second quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 267,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 24.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $11,194,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Sanofi by 17.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,987,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,149,000 after acquiring an additional 299,652 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY opened at $54.05 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.49.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

