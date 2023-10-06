Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $299,000 Stock Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,948 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FXE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 1,052.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 80.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 41.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 44.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

NYSEARCA FXE opened at $97.36 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $103.84. The company has a market capitalization of $228.78 million, a PE ratio of -90.02 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.53 and its 200-day moving average is $100.36.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

