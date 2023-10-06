Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $302,000 Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 580.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $70.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $77.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

