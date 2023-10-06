Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHK opened at $83.98 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.61 and a 200-day moving average of $82.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.42%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

