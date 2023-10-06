Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,982,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,959,000 after purchasing an additional 80,430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 550.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 827,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,655,000 after purchasing an additional 53,931 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 26.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 82,745 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE SUN opened at $47.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.53. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $51.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.842 dividend. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 100.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sunoco from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.14.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

