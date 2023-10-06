Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $222,000 in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 401,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,608 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 159.1% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 74,650 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 25,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JMEE opened at $47.30 on Friday. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $52.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.81.

About JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

