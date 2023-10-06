Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $227,000 in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 850.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NVT opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.32. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.74.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.05 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $257,503.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $257,503.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $83,863.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Further Reading

