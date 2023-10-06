Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $228,000 in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STM. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 69.8% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,831 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth $618,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,576 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,567,000. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.23.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 33.67%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

