Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $235,000 in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 103.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Donald E. Gibson sold 3,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $126,570.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,301 shares of company stock worth $149,468. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Greene County Bancorp Stock Down 2.8 %
GCBC opened at $23.95 on Friday. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $407.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.45.
Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 31.81%.
Greene County Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.63%.
About Greene County Bancorp
Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
