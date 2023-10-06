Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $244,000 in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 36.1% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 142.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $43.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.26. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.62. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $1.15. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.40) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 34900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.