Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $279,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,342 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,962,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,425,000 after purchasing an additional 184,476 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,351,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 299.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,013,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $28.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 97.42% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $6,358,572.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at $18,946,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $6,358,572.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at $18,946,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,674,400.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,788,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,635,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 947,536 shares of company stock worth $29,232,213 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on DraftKings from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on DraftKings from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on DraftKings from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

