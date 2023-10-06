Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $253,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 90.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000.

Shares of IDU opened at $70.79 on Friday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $68.94 and a 12-month high of $90.27. The stock has a market cap of $760.99 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.42.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

