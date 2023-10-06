Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $27.45 and a one year high of $42.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average of $38.08.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

