Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,487 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 203.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 225,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 71,938 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 47,482 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

UHS stock opened at $125.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.68. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $158.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on UHS. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

