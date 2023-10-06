Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 144 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,005,968 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,277,857,000 after acquiring an additional 87,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $849,043,000 after acquiring an additional 644,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,324 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $240,124,000 after acquiring an additional 91,716 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,664,889 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $236,231,000 after acquiring an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,663 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $106,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $102.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.07 and a 200-day moving average of $131.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.01 and a 52-week high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.17.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

