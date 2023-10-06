Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 310 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,091 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Liberum Capital raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,950.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $71.52.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

